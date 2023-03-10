Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy feels that Bristol City’s frontline are good at link-up play and stressed that they carry an attacking threat.

Bristol City drew 0-0 against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, which extended their winless run to three matches.

Nigel Pearson’s side will be eager to bounce back when they take on their next opponents Blackpool at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

McCarthy stated that Bristol City are a possession-based side and warned his players that the Robins are not to be underestimated, especially at Ashton Gate.

The Blackpool boss also pointed out that Bristol City’s front four are good at linking up play and stated that their frontline carry an attacking threat.

And McCarthy outlined that his side will need to stop the Robins from having their desired ball possession further up the pitch.

“I watched the game at Huddersfield in midweek and they’re a possession-based side”, McCarthy was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.

“They had a huge amount of possession and having watched it, they had the best of the chances as well.

“They’re certainly not to be taken lightly and especially not down at Bristol, but we’ve got to go down there and try and win the game, which is what we’ll be doing.

“It’s a slightly different approach to the Burnley game where we knew they would have all the possession.

“We’ve got to try and stop Bristol City from having that possession, probably a bit further up the pitch.

“Their front three, or front four actually, they’re good and they link up together.

“They’re a threat, definitely.”

Blackpool are undefeated against Bristol City in their last eight competitive fixtures and the last time the two sides met in August, the match ended with in a 3-3 draw.