Liverpool loan star Conor Bradley is of the view that he thrives when he is under pressure and insists that he is enjoying his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old right-back was sent out on loan to Bolton by Liverpool and Bradley has managed to secure regular game time with the Reds’ opponents in the 1995 League Cup final.

Bradley’s impressive performances have seen him net six goals while assisting six times in all competitions for Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters’ form has taken a dip in recent games and ahead of their match against Sheffield Wednesday, the Liverpool youngster stated that Bolton are confident that they can snatch a win against the League One leaders.

Bradley admitted that he knew before joining Ian Evatt’s team that there would be ups and downs and stressed that he is a player who thrives in tough situations.

“We know it will be tough at Sheffield Wednesday, they are 20-something unbeaten, and people might be writing us off but we will go and do the best we can and hopefully get a positive result”, Bradley told The Bolton News.

“It probably takes a bit of pressure off us but we still want to go and win the game, we definitely believe we can win it.

“I’m still loving it.

“I feel like I thrive under pressure, so I am fine.

“I knew coming here that there would be ups and downs.

“I obviously hoped for more of the ups and the last few weeks have been tough but you just have to get over it and come out the other side.”

The Liverpool loanee has received a call-up from his national team, Northern Ireland, to represent them against San Marino and Finland in the upcoming international break.