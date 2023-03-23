Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has admitted that the Reds’ top-four hopes are hinging on the three league games after the international break.

Liverpool’s inconsistency cost them again ahead of the international break when suffered a 1-0 defeat to relegation candidates Bournemouth.

They are sitting sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are fourth, but the Reds have played two games less than Spurs.

They will return from the international break with a trip to Manchester City before taking on Chelsea and Arsenal and Skrtel conceded that those three games are going to define their season.

The former Liverpool star stressed that the team need to keep fighting to get out of their current rut but insisted that those three games immediately after the break will decide the side’s top-four fate.

Skrtel told The Athletic: “In football, you never only get good days, you have to take the bad days too.

“When the days are bad, you have to fight with everything you have to get the good days back again.

“This season is not as everyone wanted it to be.

“But there are three big games after the international break: Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That’s going to make or break in terms of qualifying for the Champions League.

“I still believe we can do it.”

Liverpool are out of all the cup competitions and are now just fighting for a place in the top four and to qualify for next season’s Champions League.