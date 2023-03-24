Derby County boss Paul Warne is of the view that Peterborough United have a real cutting edge to their game and pointed out that the Posh like to play end-to-end football.

The Rams are fifth in the league table with 64 points from 37 games and have kept their promotion hopes alive despite a recent dip in form.

After their defeat at the hands of Fleetwood at the weekend, Derby will travel to Cambridgeshire on Saturday to take on Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough, who are also in the race for the playoffs.

Warne revealed that he is well aware of how the Posh like to play and stated that Ferguson’s side play end-to-end football.

The Derby boss also warned his players that Peterborough have a cutting edge to their game and pointed out Ferguson’s side are willing to outscore opponents, just like his team.

Warne believes that Saturday’s game could go either way and is sure that both teams will give their all to win it.

“I know how they want to play and I went to watch them against Burton the other night and could hear Fergie saying all the time ‘play forward, play forward'”, Warne told Rams TV.

“They are footballers and they can play, but they have a real cutting-edge to them.

“They do play a little bit that I like, ‘basketball’, it is a bit end-to-end at times.

“They are prepared to try ands outscore teams and that’s how I like to see football being played.

“So It could go one of many ways on Saturday, but I don’t think it will be for a lack of effort for either team trying to win it.”

Peterborough are seventh in the league table, only four points behind Derby and the Rams will be hoping to increase the gap by snatching three points on Saturday.