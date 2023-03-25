Forest Green Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson has indicated that Sheffield Wednesday being a massive club will not matter on Sunday and stressed that his team are up for the Owls clash.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 23-match unbeaten streak ended on Tuesday at Oakwell Stadium at the hands of Barnsley.

The Owls are set to face relegation-threatened Forest Green Rovers on Sunday at The New Lawn and Darren Moore’s men will be looking to bounce back to reclaim their place at the top of the table.

Ferguson pointed out that Sheffield Wednesday’s away form has been terrific and stressed that the Owls are a big club with a strong team fighting for promotion this season.

However, the Forest Green manager warned that the size of the club will not matter as they are ready to give Sheffield Wednesday a tough fight on Sunday.

“They were undefeated away from home, they’ve just lost their first game in 20 odd games, they are a big, strong team and they are going for promotion”, Ferguson said at a press conference.

“We are aware that will be on paper but it’s not the size of the dog is it? It’s fight in the dog.

“We are hoping we’ve got plenty of fight on Sunday.

“I think we have shown that in the games we have been involved in and we showed we can be competitive.

“Hopefully we can get a break. We are due one.”

Forest Green Rovers suffered a 5-0 humbling when they played Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season in August.