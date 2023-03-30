Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that he is considering handing league debuts to academy players like Chris Rigg, Tom Watson and Caden Kelly, but will not do so against Burnley.

The Black Cats are eleventh in the league table with 53 points from 38 games and seven points off the last playoff spot.

Sunderland’s promotion hopes are hanging by a thread after their recent dip in form, which saw them collect only five points from their last seven games, and they have a crunch game on Friday against Burnley.

In recent weeks, with Dan Ballard and Jewison Bennette joining Sunderland’s long injury list, Mowbray admitted that he is thinking of giving some of the academy players an opportunity in their remaining eight league games.

The Sunderland boss pointed out that Rigg, Watson and Kelly’s performances for the Wearsiders academy sides have been impressive and added that he might hand them a start if a space opens up in the squad or he decides to rest someone from the first-team.

Mowbray also insisted that their start will not come in the game against Burnley, but rather he has to pick the right game to give them a chance.

“Chris Rigg will come into my thinking for the remaining eight games”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“You’re maybe looking at Rigg, [Tom] Watson and Caden Kelly – these are young players who are doing pretty well.

“It’s about opportunity really – if a space opens up, or I decide on any given day that we’re going to leave out one of the players that’s played a lot of football, then there’s the potential to maybe give one of the kids a start in these games that are left.

“But we have to pick the right one, and if I’m being totally honest, it’s probably not Burnley away.”

Sunderland will face Burnley on Friday before taking on Hull City on 7th April at the Stadium of Light.