Milton Keynes Dons star Jack Tucker has hailed Derby County as a massive club but stated that his team believe they can snatch three points from Paul Warne’s side.

Derby managed to win their last game against Forest Green Rovers 2-0, ending their three match losing streak.

And today, Warne’s side will welcome a relegation-threatened MK Dons side, who are unbeaten in their last five games.

Tucker hailed Derby as a giant club in the league and stressed that the Rams have a squad full of quality players.

The MK Dons defender also added that Pride Park is a brilliant stadium to play at, but also stated that they believe they are capable of winning against a strong Derby side.

Tucker warned that they will visit Pride Park with a solid game plan and is hoping that it will be enough to snatch three points from the Rams.

“It’ll be another tough test”, Tucker told MK Dons official site.

“It’s a great stadium to go and play in, there are a lot of good players there and it’s a massive club.

“It will be a really tough test but we’ll fancy our chances.

“We’ll have a game plan and we’ll try to execute it – hopefully it will be enough to bring home three points.”

Derby will be determined to register three points today to keep their playoff dreams alive.