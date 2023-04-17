Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to meet the entourage of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ahead of a potential summer switch, it has been claimed in France.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Bayern Munich last summer but he has struggled for relevance in his first season in Germany.

The Dutchman has found it extremely hard to break into the Bayern Munich team and only one of his 18 league appearances have come from the start.

Gravenberch wants to play more football next season and clubs in the Premier League are alive to his situation.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in getting their hands on him.

The three clubs are scheduled to meet the midfielder’s camp soon in order to discuss a summer move.

The player and his entourage will take a decision on his future, with the summer window approaching, as he pushes to play more football.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a prior relationship with the player due to their time together at Ajax.

The Dutchman remains a big admirer and wants to reunite with Gravenberch at Old Trafford.