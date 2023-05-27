Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister is set to announce his departure from Brighton following his side’s final game this season, it has been claimed in Spain.

Mac Allister, 24, joined the Seagulls from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 on a four-and-a-half-year contract and has so far played in 97 league matches for the Amex Stadium outfit.

The Argentina international has made a notable impact in Brighton’s impressive Premier League campaign this season, as he has bagged ten goals and two assists in 34 league appearances for the Seagulls.

His sublime performances this season have piqued the interest of other sides and it is suggested he is closing in on a move to Liverpool.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Mac Allister is set to announce his departure from Brighton after the final game of the season.

He is claimed to be ready to make the announcement after Brighton’s final game, where his side will take on Aston Villa.

If Sunday’s game is Mac Allister’s last with Brighton then he will be keen to make sure he goes out on a high.

The Seagulls are set to finish in sixth place in the Premier League this season and will be in the Europa League next term.