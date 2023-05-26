Alexis Mac Allister’s father and agent will arrive in England next week as they seek to put the finishing touches to the midfielder’s move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking at a midfield rebuild over the course of the summer transfer window and are keen on striking an early blow by signing Mac Allister.

The Reds are closing in on the midfielder and, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, his father and agent will arrive in England next week.

They are looking to put the finishing touches to Mac Allister’s switch to Anfield.

The contract on the table for Mac Allister at Liverpool is claimed to be a five-year deal, taking him until the summer of 2028.

Liverpool still have work to do to close the deal with Brighton, but will want to do so quickly and then put Mac Allister at the disposal of Jurgen Klopp.

The midfielder has been a key man in an impressive campaign for Brighton in the Premier League this season, but is keen to move to a bigger club.

He has been linked with several sides, but Liverpool now look to be in pole position to complete his capture.