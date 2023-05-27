Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has refuted Barnsley boss Michael Duff’s claim about the Owls being the favourites in the League One playoff final and stated that no one can be considered favourites.

The Owls defeated Peterborough United in a penalty shootout in the second leg in a dramatic match to seal a place in the League One playoff final.

On Monday, Moore will take his Sheffield Wednesday side to lock horns with their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and will be determined to achieve their promotion dream.

The Barnsley boss claimed that the Owls are favourites going into the final, but Moore refused to agree with Duff’s comment and insisted that no team can be deemed favourites in a final.

Moore also stated that both teams know much about each other and indicated that they are well aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

When asked about the Barnsley boss’ comment regarding the Owls being favourites in the final, Moore said at a press conference: “He is going to see it as that, but I am too grey now to really suggest that.

“What we have got to do is we have a final.

“We have two teams competing in the final, two teams from Yorkshire.

“Two local teams that see and know enough about each other.

“What we will do is just focus on the game.

“Will I predict anyone as favourites? No, because they never are in a final.

“So I can blow that one out of the water and just say let’s focus on the game.

The Owls have failed to beat Barnsley in both fixtures in the league and Moore’s side will be eager to beat their Yorkshire rivals to get back in the Championship.