Burnley are at major risk of being beaten to the signature of key target Bart Verbruggen after Brighton stole in with a bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is a big fan of the 20-year-old shot-stopper, who won the Player of the Year award at Anderlecht this season.

Burnley are backing Kompany and have put in a £13m offer for Verbruggen, which Anderlecht have rejected.

Now the Clarets could miss out as Brighton will slap a £16m bid in front of Anderlecht this week.

The situation is claimed to be moving quickly and Brighton want to agree a fee for Verbruggen and then convince the player of the merits of the move.

Verbruggen sees regular first team football as essential to his development and is wary of kicking his heels on the bench.

Brighton would not stand in the goalkeeper’s way in the future if he shines and then is targeted by a bigger club.

And although Burnley are prepared to also sell the idea of being a shop window for Verbruggen, it is suggested he may worry that they could be involved in a relegation battle.