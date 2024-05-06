Inter Milan are expecting to sell Aston Villa target Denzel Dumfries in the summer and have set a steep asking price for the Dutchman.

Dumfries has a year left on his contract at Inter and the club have offered him a fresh deal to keep hold of him.

The Dutchman has not been keen to sign on those terms and Inter have not ruled out selling him in the approaching window.

Aston Villa are interested in signing him, but the Dutchman is reportedly keen on joining a club of the same stature as Inter.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews), the Serie A giants are counting on selling the defender in the summer transfer window.

Inter are said to be eyeing bagging somewhere around €25m to €30m from the sale of the Dutchman in the coming months.

Aston Villa have their eyes on him but have work to do if they are to convince Dumfries to consider the move.

It is also unclear whether any of his suitors would be willing to meet Inter’s asking price given the defender’s contract situation.