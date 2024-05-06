Benjamin Sesko’s release clause in his contract at Leipzig has gone up and could go up even more by the summer, amid interest from the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star has shown his ability in front of goal this season, making 14 goal contributions in 29 Bundesliga matches for Leipzig.

Sesko has also found the back of the net twice in the Champions League and is expected to be the subject of interest this summer.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have been credited with interest, while Chelsea and Arsenal are also alive to Sesko.

Sesko has a release clause which applies this summer, which means a deal could be straightforward.

However, teams will be required to spend more now to sign Sesko given that his release clause has gone up, according to Sky Deutschland.

The fee that was €50m in winter is now €65m given an upward curve in Sesko’s performances in the second half of the season as it depends on playing time, goals and assists.

It could go up even further to €70m to €75m dependent upon the 20-year-old’s performances for Leipzig in the final two games of the season.

It now remains to be seen how the four Premier League clubs respond to the rising release clause of Sesko.