Inter Milan are looking at Chelsea goalkeeping target Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Andre Onana.

Onana’s future at Inter has come under the scanner and there is a real feeling that the Cameroonian could leave this summer.

Manchester United have emerged as the top contender to sign him as Erik ten Hag pushes to bring in a new number 1 goalkeeper ahead of next season.

Inter want €60m from his sale but are unlikely to reject an offer of somewhere around €45m to €50m for the goalkeeper.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are considering signing Valencia’s Mamardashvili this summer.

They had their eyes on Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario but he is closing in on a move to Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.

Mamardashvili is being closely looked at as Inter push to line up someone if Onana leaves this summer.

He is likely to be available at somewhere around €25m this summer and Inter are likely to have the funds following Onana’s sale.

However, the Georgian is also a target for Chelsea who are seeking to bring in a replacement for Edouard Mendy.