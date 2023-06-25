Manchester City have not yet put in a bid for Josko Gvardiol, but they could do soon as they show interest in the 21-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol is being strongly tipped for a move to Manchester City as the treble winners look to again splash the cash and strengthen.

It is suggested that Leipzig will be looking for in the region of €100m to let the Croatia international move on this summer.

Manchester City are suggested to have agreed personal terms with Gvardiol, but they have not yet lodged a bid with Leipzig.

While no offer has yet been placed for the defender, the situation could change soon.

Gvardiol is a player that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admires and adding him to the squad is claimed to be a priority for the Etihad outfit.

Leipzig snapped Gvardiol up from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, beating off competition for his signature.

The defender has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent transfer windows and this summer he could finally make the switch to the English top flight to link up with the reigning champions.