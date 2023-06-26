Roma are set to make an enquiry about Leicester City forward Patson Daka, who is keen to avoid playing in the Championship next season, it has been claimed in Italy.

Daka, 24, joined the Foxes from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, but has chiefly made appearances for the English side from the bench.

The Zambia international could be one of a host of players heading for the King Power Stadium exit door this summer.

And the 24-year-old forward has no shortage of suitors as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are set to enquire about him.

Jose Mourinho’s side are eager to strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window as they seek to improve upon last season’s performances.

It is claimed that Daka is not enthusiastic about the prospect of playing his football in the Championship next season, opening the door to a move.

Daka still has three years left on his contract with Leicester and it is unclear whether Roma will approach the Foxes for a loan deal for the player.

It remains to be seen now if the Serie A giants will make a formal move for Daka in the ongoing transfer window.