Cardiff City are still looking to add at least three more signings and they might be able to bring one in this week, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Last season, Cardiff narrowly escaped relegation and finished 21st in the Championship table.

Now under their new manager, Erol Bulut the Wales outfit are determined not to repeat last season’s struggles.

And they have been active in the ongoing transfer window and have recruited six players so far.

Cardiff have already signed two centre forward’s, Karlan Grant and Ike Ugbo, on loan this summer, but Bulut still wants to add another one to his squad.

A central midfielder is high on the Bluebirds transfer wish list this summer and they are also in the market for a centre-back.

Cardiff are linked with a host of targets and it has been claimed that the Wales outfit might be able to bring in one of their desired candidates through the door this week.

The Bluebirds brought in Josh Bowler on loan from Nottingham Forest recently and it remains to be seen who will become the seventh signing for Cardiff City this season.