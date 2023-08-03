Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is attracting the interest of second-tier Saudi Arabian outfit Al Qadsiah, according to talkSPORT.

Cooper has been expected to play a key role in helping Leeds to get back to the Premier League this season.

The centre-back is the Leeds skipper and is one of the most important voices inside the dressing room as the Whites look to survive the shock of getting relegated.

However, with just days left before the start of the new season, Leeds are facing the prospect of losing their captain.

It has been claimed that Cooper has emerged as a target for Saudi second-division side Al Qadsiah this summer.

Managed by former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler, they are looking to convince the Leeds defender to move to the Middle East.

The defender has been open about wanting to help Leeds get back to the top tier of English football.

But his determination to stay at Leeds is now being tested by an opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia on big money.