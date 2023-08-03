Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal to sign 19-year-old Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz this summer, it has been claimed.

Spurs are pressing forward with an attempt to bring in a new forward regardless of the speculation surrounding Harry Kane.

Ange Postecoglou wants more attacking options in his squad and the club are looking to bring in a new forward from South America.

It emerged recently that Tottenham are in talks with Rosario over taking Veliz to north London in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, a deal is close to getting agreed upon between the two clubs.

Tottenham are in advanced negotiations to secure an agreement for the signature of the teenage forward.

A final deal could be in place soon between the two clubs for Veliz to fly out to England to complete the formalities of the transfer.

The youngster has scored 19 senior goals for Rosario and Spurs are banking on Postecoglou’s record of working with young players in their pursuit of the striker.