Everton and Leeds United target Joel Piroe is close to agreeing on a new contract with Swansea City this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Piroe plundered 19 goals in the Championship last season and is considered one of the best strikers in the division.

He has been linked with a move away from Swansea this summer with Everton, Leeds, Southampton and Leicester City believed to be interested in signing him.

Swansea boss Michael Duff has claimed that the club are yet to receive bids for the Dutchman in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Piroe is now close to confirming that he would be staying on at Swansea.

It has been claimed that the forward is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Welsh outfit.

The Swans have never been keen to lose their top striker this summer and appear to have convinced him to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

A new deal for Piroe is likely to end speculation of him leaving the club before the window slams shut on 1st September, and it would be a big blow to his suitors, a group that includes Leeds United and Everton.