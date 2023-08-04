Fulham could become involved in a bidding war for in-demand Basel star Dan Ndoye, amid a host of clubs showing interest in him.

Marco Silva’s side are keen on strengthening their forward options in the ongoing transfer window amid their hopes of tweaking last term’s performances.

The London side are busy realigning their squad in the transfer window and have already secured the services of two key players in the shape of Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey, while Willian has returned.

Further arrivals could happen and Fulham could, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, get into a bidding war for Basel’s Ndoye.

The race to land the forward is heating up and it is claimed that Ndoye has agreed personal terms with three Serie A sides in the shape of Torino, Fiorentina and Bologna.

Basel could let the player go this summer if there is the right offer for him and it is suggested that the Swiss outfit want no less than €10m for the forward.

A bidding war could be sparked and Fulham could become involved in it and flex their Premier League backed financial muscle.

Ndoye also has interest from an unnamed Bundesliga side.

With the Switzerland international still having three years left on his contract with Basel, it remains to be seen where he will end up before the transfer window slams shut.