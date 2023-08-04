Liverpool are pressing forward with an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The Reds are looking to bring in one more midfielder following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.

They have been chasing Romeo Lavia but Southampton have dug in their heels with regards to their high asking price for the midfielder.

The Reds are yet to meet their demands and it has been claimed that they have turned their attention towards one more target.

According to Belgian journalist Florian Holsbeek, Gravenberch has emerged as the priority target for the Merseyside giants.

They have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of the Bayern Munich midfielder this summer.

The Reds are pushing to get a deal done quickly and take the former Ajax man to Anfield in the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool have not shelved their interest in Lavia but Jurgen Klopp does not want to depend on a player who is still on 19.

The midfielder is now expected to start the season at Southampton, who will take on Sheffield Wednesday later tonight.