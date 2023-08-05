Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is expected to travel to Spain with his agent next week to complete a move to Celta Vigo.

The Sweden international is likely to leave Celtic this summer, with boss Brendan Rodgers admitting after the Bhoys’ opening game of the season on Saturday that he could go.

He is bound for La Liga, with Rafael Benitez’s Celta Vigo moving to snap him up.

Celtic and Celta Vigo, according to Swedish daily Expressen, are negotiating the final details of the deal.

If nothing unforeseen happens then Starfelt and his agent will travel to Spain next week to complete the transfer.

For the Swede, the switch to Spain will represent a new challenge after two years on the books at Celtic Park.

He formed a solid centre-back partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers and has won two Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups.

Celta Vigo start their new La Liga campaign by playing host to Osasuna, before a trip to Real Sociedad and then a home game against Real Madrid.