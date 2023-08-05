Nottingham Forest are set to lose out on Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who has agreed to join Al Ahli, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Roma are keen to cash in on the Brazilian defender this summer and have been inviting offers for his services.

Nottingham Forest are pushing to take Ibanez to the City Ground, though it has been suggested he is unsure on the destination.

Now in a clear sign Nottingham Forest are set to lose out, Ibanez has agreed personal terms with Al Ahli.

He has accepted the Saudi Arabian side’s proposal and a medical could take place in Paris.

However, Al Ahli do not yet have an agreement on a fee with Roma for the defender.

Talks are taking place between the two clubs this evening and the two sides are edging towards a deal to see Ibanez head to Saudi Arabia.

The development will be a blow for Nottingham Forest and the Tricky Trees will have to look elsewhere for a central defensive reinforcement.