Nottingham Forest have work to do to convince Roma defender Roger Ibanez to accept a move to the City Ground this summer.

The 24-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Roma with Nottingham Forest interested in signing him.

The Midlands club are said to have offered a deal worth €25m to Roma for the signature of the Brazilian defender this summer.

Roma want another €5m before agreeing to sell him as they would owe 10 per cent of any fee to the centre-back’s former club Atalanta.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Nottingham Forest’s real challenge is to convince the player to move to the Midlands in the ongoing transfer window.

Ibanez met Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto and admitted that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

But he is not warming up to the idea of playing for a club who could be fighting relegation like Nottingham Forest.

The defender also wants a high wage package of somewhere around €4m to €5m per year before agreeing to a move to England.

Nottingham Forest are pushing to convince him and they are expected to make a proposal to his agent today.