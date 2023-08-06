Fixture: Leeds United vs Cardiff City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for the Whites’ first game of the new Championship campaign, with Cardiff City the visitors.

Farke is under pressure to lead Leeds back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and the German has promotion winning experience, gained as Norwich City boss.

The Whites have lost a host of players following relegation from the Premier League and Farke has been clear there will be further squad changes until the end of the window.

The last meeting between the two sides in the Championship came in 2020, when Cardiff ran out 2-0 winners in Wales.

For today’s game, Leeds have Illan Meslier between the sticks, while at the back Farke selects Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Leo Hjelde.

Further up the pitch, Leeds deploy Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray, while Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James all support Willy Gnonto.

Farke has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Hjelde, Ampadu, Gray, Summerville, Sinisterra, James, Gnonto

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Byram, Shackleton, Gyabi, Bate, Poveda, Perkins, Gelhardt