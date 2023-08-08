Spanish giants Sevilla like West Ham United attacker Maxwel Cornet a lot, but a deal is tipped to be complex to pull off.

West Ham snapped Cornet up from Burnley following an impressive 12-month stint at Turf Moor, but he has struggled to make a major impact at the London Stadium.

Cornet made just 14 appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers, spanning just 233 minutes, across the whole of last season.

Despite West Ham struggling in the league, boss David Moyes rarely gave Cornet an extended opportunity to make his mark.

Cornet is rated highly by La Liga giants Sevilla who, according to Spanish daily Mucho Deporte, like him a lot.

Signing Cornet though is claimed to be a complex operation.

As such, Mike Tresor is more likely to make the move from Genk to Sevilla, handing the Spanish side the wide option they want.

Cornet put pen to paper to a five-year contract at West Ham when he made the move from Burnley.