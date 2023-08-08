Sander Berge is not at training with Sheffield United this morning with the Blades having agreed to sell him to Burnley.

The Norway international is now into the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane and has been strongly linked with an exit.

Burnley approached Sheffield United about a deal and now an agreement has been reached.

Berge was not at Sheffield United’s training this morning, according to Norwegian channel TV2, and is finalising his switch to Burnley.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany will want the deal to be pushed over the line quickly.

If Burnley can speed forward with the transfer then Berge could be available for their Premier League opener, against Manchester City on Friday night.

Berge’s agent Morten Wivestad has been in England since last week to hold talks.

Landing Berge would hand Kompany another midfield option, but it will also be a blow for Sheffield United to lose him so close to the start of the campaign.