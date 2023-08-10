Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys feels that the Wolves managerial role is well deserved for Gary O’Neil after the job he did at Bournemouth last season.

Wolves parted ways with Spanish tactician Julen Lopetegui just before the start of their Premier League campaign.

And the Wolves hierarchy wasted no time in appointing O’Neil as the successor to Lopetegui at the Midlands club.

Last season, O’Neil aided Bournemouth to Premier League safety by finishing 15th in the league table but left the Cherries at the end of the season due to disagreements.

Keys blasted Bournemouth for their decision to sack O’Neil and stated that he is delighted at the appointment by Premier League side Wolves.

The veteran broadcaster also believes that O’Neil deserved the Wolves job after the miracles he pulled out for Bournemouth last season.

“I’m delighted for Gary O’Neil – sacked by a small club with no tradition where he produced miracles – employed by a giant”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a well deserved turnaround in fortunes.”

O’Neil will take charge of his first game as the Wolves boss in the Midlands outfit’s season opener against Manchester United on Monday.