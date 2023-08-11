Former Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp’s potential switch to Derby County is in doubt now, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sharp left the Blades this summer upon the expiration of his contract with the Yorkshire-based side, which marked the end of his third spell at Bramall Lane.

He is of interest to Derby County, with the Rams eyeing securing a return to the Championship.

Paul Warne’s side have already added Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington to their upfront options.

But they are looking to make further additions to their ranks and have identified Sharp as another attacking target.

However, it is now suggested that uncertainly is lingering over the 37-year-old forward’s potential move to Pride Park, albeit the reason behind it is still unclear.

The Rams started this season’s campaign in the worst possible way with a defeat apiece in their opening league fixture and the EFL Cup.

Now it remains to be seen how Warne’s side will move next in a bid to bolster their stocks further.