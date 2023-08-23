Granada are interested in signing Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez, who is also a target for Burnley, according to Sky Sports News.

Fernandez had an impressive loan spell at Preston North End last season and impressed during Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the US this summer.

But he is likely to leave the club before the end of the window as he is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the ongoing campaign.

Burnley have been interested in signing him but the former Real Madrid academy starlet also has suitors in Spain.

It has been claimed that Granada have opened formal talks to sign the left-back from Manchester United.

The negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs for a deal that would see the Spaniard move on loan.

Granada are also pushing to have an option to buy in any loan agreement for the Manchester United starlet.

The Spanish club are hoping to strike a deal in the coming days but it remains to be seen whether Burnley come in with an offer for Fernandez as well.