Monaco’s pursuit of Fulham star and Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo is likely to end as the Ligue 1 outfit are looking into other alternatives.

Tottenham have brought in Micky van de Ven this summer, but Ange Postecoglou is pushing for another centre-back.

Spurs have been linked with several defenders and Fulham’s Adarabioyo is one of them.

Monaco are also in the race for the former Manchester City player and have submitted a bid for Adarabioyo.

The Ligue 1 outfit have not heard back from Fulham regarding their bid and it is suggested that the Cottagers want to sell the player to Tottenham.

With the transfer window nearing its end, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Monaco have decided to look into the market for alternatives to the Fulham star.

The defender is, however, keen on joining Monaco and Spurs, although showing firm interest in Adarabioyo, have yet to submit a bid.

Adarabioyo has entered the final year of his contract with Fulham and has yet to make an appearance for the Cottagers this season.