Fixture: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the season and have lost both their opening two games, with the latest loss a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa.

Wolves arrive on Merseyside also with question marks over themselves, having lost their opening two games and shipped four goals at home against Brighton last time out.

Last season Wolves ran out 2-1 winners at Goodison Park, but were held to a 1-1 draw by the Toffees at Molineux.

Everton have Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while Nathan Patterson, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Ashley Young form the back four.

In the middle of the park, Dyche looks to Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure to control the game, while further up the pitch he selects James Garner, Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma.

If Dyche wants to shake things up he has options to call for from the bench, including Youssef Chermiti and Ben Godfrey.

Everton Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Dobbin, Danjuma

Substitutes: Virginia, Lonergan, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Maupay, Cannon, Onyango, Chermiti