Blackpool are poised to give former Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele a medical, with the clock ticking on the transfer window, according to Football Scotland.

Dembele, 20, came through the youth ranks at Celtic and made a switch to Ligue 1 outfit Brest last year.

He has failed to establish himself at the French side and witnessed his on-field appearances heavily curtailed last term.

The winger is keen on acquiring more minutes on the pitch and has found his suitors in the shape of Blackpool this summer.

The Seasiders are on the verge of landing the attacker on loan and it is claimed that they are poised to give Dembele a medical.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is an admirer of the former Celtic man and he is hoping to lock the winger down at Bloomfield Road before their match against Wigan Athletic.

The League One side are looking to see themselves as a force to be reckoned with this season.

And they are hoping that Dembele’s inclusion in their upfront ranks will give them an attacking fillip during their campaign.