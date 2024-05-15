Inter Milan remain pessimistic about keeping Denzel Dumfries, with Aston Villa and Manchester United suitors, despite the fact that they are set to hold a meeting with his agent soon.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract and Inter have so far failed to agree to a new deal with Dumfries, who wants a big pay rise.

Inter have made a new contract offer to the defender, however he has yet to accept it.

The club could have to cash in on Dumfries, but are due to hold talks with his agent soon as they seek to lower the player’s demands.

Aston Villa and Manchester United have requested information about Dumfries, while Inter are pessimistic about their chances of keep him, with a transfer more likely than him staying, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

It is claimed to be impossible that Inter decide to keep hold of Dumfries until his contract expires next summer.

If an agreement cannot be reached then the club will look to sell.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Aston Villa will have to submit a bid in the region of €30m to sign Dumfries as that is the price tag Inter have set.