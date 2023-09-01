Charlton Athletic are snapping up Manchester City striker Slobodan Tedic on a loan deal, according to the South London Press.

As the transfer window approaches its final hour, the Addicks have still been in the hunt for reinforcements to arrive at the Valley.

And they have a deal in place with Manchester City to sign one of the Cityzens young talents.

Striker Tedic is all set to join Charlton on a loan agreement.

Manchester City will want to see the 23-year-old play on a regular basis in League One with the Addicks.

He has had a host of loan spells away from Manchester City since he joined the club, the most recent being at Barnsley.

Tedic has been capped by Serbia at youth level, but is yet to win a senior cap.

Charlton are next in action at home against Fleetwood Town, before they then meet Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy.