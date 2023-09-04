Philippe Coutinho is set to undergo a medical ahead of joining Qatari outfit Al-Duhail from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Coutinho failed to secure a move to Europe during the summer transfer window, which closed on Friday night.

Aston Villa have been keen to move him on this summer as he is not part of Unai Emery’s plans at the Midlands club.

The 31-year-old midfielder is now closing in on a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail who have an agreement in place with Aston Villa to sign him.

According to Egyptian journalist Ahmed Ragab, the Brazilian has now arrived in Doha to complete the transfer.

He is scheduled to undergo a medical with the Qatari side ahead of joining them in the coming days.

Al-Duhail have more time to get the deal over the line as the transfer window closes on 18th September.

Besiktas are still attempting to sign Coutinho but it seems the player is now on the cusp of joining Al-Duhail.