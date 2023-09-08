Norwich City starlet Alex Roberts has revealed that he is an Arsenal fan, with Thierry Henry the main man he loved to watch at the Gunners.

Roberts, 17, joined the Canaries academy from the youth ranks of Peterborough United last year.

The talented forward has already made three Under-18s Premier League appearances this season and found the net on one occasion.

He is trying to make his mark at Norwich, but revealed that he is an Arsenal fan and used to love to watch Henry in action for the Gunners.

“The main one for me was Thierry Henry”, Roberts told Norwich City’s in-house media while asked about whom he idolises.

“I am an Arsenal fan, and he was the main one that I looked up to.

“More recently, I have looked up to players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane for the way they played.”

The Norwich starlet admits he used to head to Arsenal games, but mainly in pre-season as he was playing at weekends.

“When I was younger, my family would go to the Emirates Cup.

“It was hard to watch Arsenal during the season, as I played a lot and so did my two brothers.

“I remember going to watch the pre-season friendlies, and I was in awe of the players I got to watch.

“From there, it was all I wanted to do.”

Roberts is rated highly at Norwich and it remains to be seen whether he will come up against Arsenal in a Canaries shirt in the future.