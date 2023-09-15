Bournemouth out-on-loan star Romain Faivre has won Ligue 1’s Goal of the Month award for his exquisite finish in a match against Lille last month.

Faivre, 25, joined the Premier League side from Lyon permanently on a long-term contract this summer.

Bournemouth, however, shipped out the midfielder immediately on a season-long loan to Lorient.

The French star has maintained a 100 per cent appearance record for Lorient this season and has found the net once.

Lorient bagged a 4-1 victory against Lille on 27th August and Faivre stamped his presence in a scintillating way with a delectable lofted finish in the 62nd minute.

The goal was nominated for Le But du Mois award for August and now Faivre has received the laurel.

The Cherries are hoping that Faivre’s loan spell in the Ligue 1 will further help the midfielder hone his on-field skills.

And it remains to be seen how the French star will contribute to his parent club after he has returned to England.