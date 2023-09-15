Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that he loves international breaks as it helps the team catch breath from their chaotic schedule and helps injured players return.

The Rams are eyeing promotion this season but have encountered a slow start, picking up only nine points from their six games.

Derby have also dealt with several injury issues early in the season and Warne is hoping that he will get some players back when his side take on Portsmouth on Saturday.

Warne stated that he loves the international break as it offers them respite from their chaotic schedule and he added that the break gives him an opportunity to go back to the training ground and work with his team.

The Derby manager also pointed out that the international break provides them with time to get some injured players back into the squad.

“It [the recent break] was ace. I love the international break”, Warne told RamsTV.

“It is probably not great for the fans, but from a pressure keg point of view, we have a few injuries coming back, so it’s nice to have a break from it.

“And even more so because of the Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday, it is chaotic.

“So it is good to get some bodies back and it was nice to have some time on the training pitch without not so much the pressure of a game, but the physical pressure of a game.”

Derby are set to take on John Mousinho’s Portsmouth, who are the only unbeaten team in the league, on Saturday at Pride Park.