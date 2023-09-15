Norwich City coach Narcis Pelach has pointed towards three factors which he insists, made his decision to join the Canaries easy.

Almost four months after the appointment of David Wagner as the manager of the Championship club, Pelach, the former Huddersfield Town interim manager joined as a coach.

Giving an insight into his move to Carrow Road, Pelach revealed that there were a number of possibilities he had in front of him in the summer.

However, the one Norwich were offering seemed the best mainly due to three factors, the first being the size of the club, the second the overall level of the players and the third, an opportunity to work with Wagner.

“I had some possibilities in the summer, could go one way or another”, Pelach told the club’s media.

“I put my head around all the possibilities I could take and definitely after having a week thinking about this I decided to come here because of the size of the club and the level of the players.

“Working next to David Wagner for me was a big thing and I just felt that it was the right thing to do, so I had that feeling, sometimes in life you follow your own intuition.

“I would say the size of the club, the level of the players and above all working next to David were three things that were telling me that it was going to be a good option.

“Now after working here for three months I am very happy, I just want to be a part of this amazing club and I am trying to give my all in order to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Norwich have made a positive start to the Championship campaign being currently placed fifth with ten points from five games.