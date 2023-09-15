Derby County boss Paul Warne believes that Portsmouth have managed to integrate their new signings very well and thinks that Pompey will come to Pride Park on Saturday with a lot of confidence.

Portsmouth are flying high in the League One table with 12 points from six games and they are the only team unbeaten in the league.

Now John Mousinho will take his team to lock horns with Warne’s Derby County, who are eleventh in the league table, on Saturday at Pride Park.

The Derby boss believes that his side are stronger than Portsmouth, but admitted that Pompey have begun the season well.

Warne pointed out that Portsmouth’s new signings have integrated well and he expects Mousinho’s team to arrive at Pride Park full of confidence.

“Generally speaking, we are a lot stronger than the opposition, predominantly last season”, Warne told RamsTV.

“I know it levels out a bit; the first part of the season is not really true.

“But they have started really well.

“Their new players have integrated well and they will be pleased with their start.

“So we have to be, as we always have to be, our best to win a game.

“They will come with confidence, as they should and with a good following.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Derby will be able to end Portsmouth’s unbeaten run on Saturday.