Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut believes that his team will need to be calm and clever in order to handle the pressure against Swansea City.

The Bluebirds are scheduled to take on Swansea at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in what will be the first derby of the season.

Bulut knows all about derbies and the kind of tensions those matches can generate given that he has been in charge of Turkish teams such as Fenerbahce in the past.

The Cardiff boss has stressed the need to manage the aggression levels and stay calm and clever in order to make the most of it.

“We have to manage it – I have to manage it”, Bulut said at a press conference.

“I have tried already during the week to speak with them. We know what is going on but we have to be clever. We need to be aggressive.

“Fans will be aggressive, shouting and supporting us – but we have to be calm and be clever.”

The 48-year-old further took time to reveal that his players have been trained in dealing with tense situations like that.

“We trained in the last few days and trained for this. I think my team and my players know what is going on Saturday.”

Swansea have beaten Cardiff in each of their last four meetings.

However, with Cardiff having strengthened over the summer, Bulut will be hopeful of putting an end to his side’s bad run.