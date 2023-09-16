Newcastle United captain Jamal Lascelles snubbed late interest from Turkey to stay at St. James’ Park this summer, according to the Chronicle.

Despite being the club captain, Lascelles is little more than a squad player at Newcastle and has made just one substitute appearance this season.

He was heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle throughout the last summer transfer window

There was Premier League interest in him as well but he held talks with Eddie Howe during pre-season about his position at the club and decided to stay at Newcastle.

It has been claimed that Newcastle received an enquiry from Besiktas towards the end of August.

The Turkish giants showed an interest in signing Lascelles but the defender snubbed the potential move to Turkey.

He decided to reject earning a longer contract somewhere else in favour of being part of Newcastle’s Champions League adventure.

Lascelles is unlikely to feature much unless there are injuries at the back but he has decided to stay put at Newcastle.