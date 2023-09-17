Stockport County are eyeing another move to try to land forward Callum Hendry from Salford City when the transfer window opens again, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

County tried to sign Hendry from Salford in the recent summer window, but the Ammies demand for a £500,000 fee scuppered the deal.

However, Stockport’s interest in Hendry has not gone away and they are planning to go back in for him.

Hendry is seen by Stockport as potentially a key signing as they look to push up into League One.

Stockport sit in 13th spot in the League Two standings after picking up eleven points from their opening eight games.

Hendry has already been on target for Salford, finding the back of the net three times in League Two so far this term.

He was though forced off in Salford’s loss against Notts County and the Ammies are sweating to see how bad his injury is, with a scan next week.

Salford have lost their last four games on the spin and sit a lowly 19th.

They are due to meet Stockport in the EFL Trophy next month, while the first league meeting between the two sides is scheduled for the end of November.