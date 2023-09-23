Tottenham Hotspur were contenders for Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, but they ultimately decided against formalising their interest, according to The Athletic.

Hojlund, 20, joined Manchester United in the summer in a deal worth €75m and another €10m in add-ons from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The forward scored his first goal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and has looked lively up front for the Red Devils.

Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in him and club CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi personally spoke with the forward to convince him to move to the Parc des Princes.

However, the Dane’s mind was made up about joining Manchester United, a club he has been a fan of since his childhood.

It has been claimed that another Premier League club in Tottenham were also interested in him.

Spurs are said to have been real contenders to sign him for the fee Manchester United paid for Hojlund.

However, the north London club decided against making a move to land the hitman in the summer.

Manchester United are confident that they have gambled on signing one of the best young strikers in Europe at the moment.