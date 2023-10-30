Galatasaray could cut short Tanguy Ndombele’s loan spell at the club after being left unimpressed with the Tottenham Hotspur star’s displays.

The Turkish giants secured the French midfielder on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham in the summer after he failed to move to another club before a host of transfer windows closed.

In spite of their high hopes for Ndombele, the Frenchman has left Galatasaray underwhelmed and he has not made a single goal contribution in seven appearances.

The Tottenham-contracted player missed out on being involved in Galatasaray’s last game.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk arranged for a special training programme for the midfielder in order to get him up to speed with the rest of the team when he arrived.

However, the desired results are yet to be achieved and the Turkish side are now pondering over the option of terminating his loan contract in January, according to Turkish outlet Star.

Whether Galatasaray would need Tottenham’s agreement to end Ndombele’s loan early remains to be seen.

The midfielder still has time to change Galatasaray’s mind, but at present the Turkish giants feel ending his loan could be the right move.