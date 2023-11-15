Ipswich Town chief executive officer Mark Ashton has revealed that he likes how Blues boss Kieran McKenna is very selective in bringing in players to the club.

McKenna took charge of Ipswich in 2021 and guided them back to the Championship last season.

Ipswich signed eight players this summer, with three of them coming in on loan from Premier League outfits and the Blues are currently flying high in the Championship table.

Ashton stated that McKenna has always been backed financially, signing players to strengthen the squad, but he stated that the Ipswich boss is not interested in signing players if he does not need them.

He stated that McKenna is very selective with the players he wants to bring to Portman Road and stressed that it is a quality he admires about the English tactician.

“We know the headroom that we’ve got”, Ashton told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I’m always backed by the owners.

“Financially, Kieran is always backed.

“But Kieran will only bring in the right type of players.

“He won’t just bring in a player for the numbers that’s just not in his make-up.

“He’s selective and that is something I’m really proud of.”

Ipswich are currently second in the league table, with the same points as Championship leaders Leicester City.