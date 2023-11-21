Roma and Atalanta have not made contact with Rangers for Ross McCausland, but they are closely monitoring the exciting young attacker.

The academy graduate broke into the Rangers first-team towards the end of last season and has added another eight appearances, setting tongues wagging about his level of potential.

New manager Philippe Clement has shown faith in him, playing him in all four league matches he has been in charge of and making clear he will give McCausland chances.

The former Monaco coach also made use of the 20-year-old in the Europa League against Sparta Prague.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and Atalanta and Roma are both admirers, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

However, despite their interest, neither Roma nor Atalanta have taken the next step and established contact with Rangers or McCausland’s camp.

Scouts are though tracking McCausland very closely.

Both clubs are fully aware that McCausland has yet to extend a contract at Rangers which runs out next summer.

McCausland was handed his international debut for Northern Ireland only last week against Finland.